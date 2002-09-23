Broadcasters irked by news exemption
Broadcasters found lots to dislike in draft digital-TV legislation floated by
House Energy and Commerce Committee leaders last week.
They opposed a provision exempting news programs from the 'broadcast flag'
copy-protection method. That could allow shows like 60 Minutes and
Entertainment Tonight to be streamed at will over the Internet.
Whose bright idea was that? A staffer for committee chairman Billy Tauzin
(R-La.) said Rep. Ed Markey did it, but an aide for the Massachusetts Democrat
denied it.
A Hill source pointed to Phillips Electronics Consumer Electronics Co. Why?
Phillips, which wasn't commenting, is a leader in the consumer-electronics
industry's fight to 'balance' broadcasters' copy-protection demands, which
equipment makers said would violate home recording rights.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.