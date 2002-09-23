Broadcasters irked by news exemption

Broadcasters found lots to dislike in draft digital-TV legislation floated by

House Energy and Commerce Committee leaders last week.

They opposed a provision exempting news programs from the 'broadcast flag'

copy-protection method. That could allow shows like 60 Minutes and

Entertainment Tonight to be streamed at will over the Internet.

Whose bright idea was that? A staffer for committee chairman Billy Tauzin

(R-La.) said Rep. Ed Markey did it, but an aide for the Massachusetts Democrat

denied it.

A Hill source pointed to Phillips Electronics Consumer Electronics Co. Why?

Phillips, which wasn't commenting, is a leader in the consumer-electronics

industry's fight to 'balance' broadcasters' copy-protection demands, which

equipment makers said would violate home recording rights.