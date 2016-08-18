Broadcasters Hit The Road for Great Antenna Giveaway

Related: Dish Backs Broadcaster Antenna Giveaway

In an effort to "liberate" consumers from pay-TV, a coalition of big believers in local broadcasting, including the Sinclair station group, on Friday is launching a five-city bus tour that will include putting hundreds of digital antennas into consumers' hands.

The "TV Liberation Tour" will kick off in Little Rock, Ark., and will stop in Macon, Ga., Charleston, S.C., Asheville, N.C. and Baltimore, Md. over the next two weeks. At each stop, tour organizers will give away 300 digital antennas that allow consumers to pick up local broadcasting signals up to 50 miles away.

The effort is backed by NAB, TVfreedom.org, and Antennas Direct as well as Sinclair.

The tour is part of an ongoing public awareness and educational outreach campaign to help inform consumers that they can access dozens of local broadcast TV channels via an advanced digital antenna in high-definition for free, organizers say.