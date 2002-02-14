Broadcasters getting sympathy on Hill

Capitol Hill appears to be warming to broadcaster pleas for help with the

digital-TV transition.

If comments Wednesday from a key lawmaker and aides to other influential

members of Congress are any indication, sympathy for broadcasters could

translate into legislative mandates on other industries to spur consumer

acceptance of the new technology.

'The digital-television transition is my No. 1 issue,' Rep. Fred Upton

(R-Mich.) told the Association for Maximum Service Television (MSTV) in

Washington, D.C. Upton chairs the House Telecommunications and Internet

Subcommittee.

'As I talk to my local broadcasters, I know the millions of dollars they have

spent to meet the deadline,' Upton said.

Lawmakers have joined the FCC in asking other industry groups to remove

several hurdles to consumer demand for digital sets, including the lack of

cable-compatible digital-TV sets, copy-protection standards and cable-carriage

agreements for digital-TV channels.

The proliferation of digital-TV sets without receivers for broadcast signals

also alarms station owners.

Lawmakers' new attitude has reversed in the past 18 months.

During the first hearings on the digital-TV logjam in July 2000, former House

Commerce and Energy Committee chairman Thomas Bliley (R-Va.) charged that

station owners' 'cold feet' was the main threat to the digital-TV

transition.

Now, his successor, Louisianan Republican Billy Tauzin, is giving serious

consideration to broadcaster proposals long opposed by either the cable or

consumer-electronics industries, including mandated digital receivers in all TV

sets and cable-compatible TVs.

Upton has not given up hope that industry negotiators can solve the problem

without government intervention.

But 'Fred is feeling increasingly that Congress may have to step in,' Upton

aide Will Norwind said. 'Everything is on the table.'