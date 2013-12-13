Broadcasters Get Behind NAB Mental Health Campaign

TV and radio stations have donated $26.4 million in airtime for the National Association of Broadcasters' OK2Talk public service campaign for mental health.

NAB says that comprises upwards of 230,000 airings of public service announcements.

"Broadcasters' overwhelming support of this campaign is a testament to the industry's commitment to making a difference in the lives of viewers and listeners across America," said NAB President Gordon Smith (pictured). "Indeed, the tremendous public engagement in OK2TALK underscores the intense need for meaningful dialogue on mental health."

The issue is personal for Smith. He has been an outspoken advocate for mental health and NAB gave its 2012 National Association of Broadcasters Leadership Award for her fight against discrimination and stigmatization of mental illness.

The campaign has been making a difference online as well. According to NAB, an associated Web site has drawn 713,000 page views, 19,953 followers and 4,500 submissions, as well as 64,000 clicks on the "Get Help" button, which sends online users to mentalhealth.gov/ and suicide prevention resources.