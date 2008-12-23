Broadcasters Foundation Seeks To Help For The Holidays

Economic times are tough, but the Broadcasters Foundation of America wants to remind the industry about those broadcasters in need of immediate help due to an illness or natural disaster.

The foundation has given out over $2.9 million to 387 broadcasters and their families, including those with severe illness and victims of Hurricane Katrina and the California Wildfires.

"It’s a truly remarkable and heartwarming story in which our national charitable Foundation exists as a year-round “safety net” for radio and television broadcasters who have fallen on hard times," said Endowment Committee Chairman William O'Shaughnessy in a letter to broadcasters.

Donations can be made to:

THE BROADCASTERS FOUNDATION of AMERICA

Endowment Fund

Seven Lincoln Avenue

Greenwich, CT 06830

203-862-8577

broadcastersfoundation.org