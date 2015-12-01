Broadcasters Foundation Raising Funds, Awareness With Holiday Giving Campaign

The Broadcasters Foundation of America has launched its annual giving campaign.

The 2015 Holiday Giving Campaign supports the Annual Year-End Appeal for donations to the Guardian Fund, which can be read here. The campaign calls for broadcasters to raise awareness of the Foundation’s mission to provide aid to colleagues in acute need with cases of grave illness, advanced age, death of a spouse, accidents and other misfortunes.

“The Broadcasters Foundation makes it possible for ill or elderly broadcasters to continue their life-sustaining medications or for their families to remain in their homes,” said Phil Lombardo, Broadcasters Foundation chairman. “Many of us in broadcasting have much to be grateful for, and I urge every broadcaster to take an accounting of their blessings and consider helping our colleagues through a charitable donation to the Broadcasters Foundation.”

The Foundation, which distributed nearly $850,000 last year, has given out millions of dollars to hundreds of broadcasters over the past 65 years. Donations to the Guardian Fund can be made by going to the Foundation’s website or calling 212-373-8250. Corporate contributions can be made through the Angel Initiative, bequests through the Foundation’s Legacy Society.

“Requests for aid continue to pour in every day,” said Jim Thompson, Broadcasters Foundation president. “Our goal is to help as many of these broadcasters as possible. We hope that this giving time of year will inspire donations to help our colleagues. Individual contributions to the Guardian Fund have ranged from $50 to $50,000, and every amount helps our mission.”