Broadcasters Foundation Raises $250,000 on the Links

The Broadcasters Foundation of America raised $250,000 at the 2014 Celebrity Golf Tournament Sept. 15 at the Sleepy Hollow Country Club in Tarrytown, New York.

It was a record for the foundation, which issues grants to broadcasters in need. During the next year, the foundation will grant over $850,000.

Participants included Michael J. Fox, WNBC New York sports anchor Bruce Beck, WFAN host Craig Carton, New York Mets Hall of Famer John Franco, former NFL star Sterling Sharpe and WCBS New York anchors Maurice Dubois, Mary Calvi and Chris Wragge.

Cochairs were Scott Herman, executive VP, operations, and New York market manager, CBS Radio; and Leo MacCourtney, president and CEO, Katz Television Group.