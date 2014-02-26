Broadcasters Foundation Raises $200,000 For Broadcasters In Need

Over $200,000 was raised at the Broadcasters Foundation of America’s Golden Mike award dinner Feb. 24, honoring Del Bryant, president of music rights giant BMI. The award was presented to Bryant at a black-tie fundraiser to benefit the Foundation’s mission of helping broadcasters in need. More than 200 television, radio and music industry figures were in attendance at the Plaza in New York.

The evening was hosted by Bob Schieffer, CBS News anchor and an enthusiastic musician himself. Presenters were longtime friends of Bryant’s: Michael Bolton, Jack Sander, former Belo vice chair and chairman of the BMI board, and Sandra Lee, program host on the Food Network and the Cooking Channel, among others.

Kris Kristofferson performed “Me and Bobby McGee,” “Sunday Morning Coming Down,” and “Help Me Make It Through The Night.” Brenda Russell sang a pair of hits as well.

Dolly Parton serenaded Bryant, son of songwriters Boudleaux and Felice Bryant, on video for having the backs of so many songwriters and performers.

The Broadcasters Foundation of America has distributed millions of dollars to hundreds of broadcasters who lost their livelihood through a catastrophic event. Individual membership is $150 a year.