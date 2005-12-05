Broadcasters’ Foundation Offers Katrina Aid

The Broadcasters' Foundation, which gives money to broadcasters who fall on hard times for any variety of reasons, says it has so far given away $250,000 to 250 radio and TV broadcasters in areas affected by Hurricane Katrina. Each of the broadcasters received an initial $1,000 grant.

"Situations that warrant continuing assistance will be reviewed," says Phil Lobardo, foundation chairman. Eventually, he says, the organization may give away more than $300,000 to more broadcasters. Those helped so far ranged from news directors and photographers to anchors and sports directors, ad executives, receptionists and support staff. For more info, visit broadcastersfoundation.org.