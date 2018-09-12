Broadcasters Foundation of America Makes Preparations for Hurricane Florence

Broadcasters whose personal lives or property are acutely affected by Hurricane Florence are encouraged to find out if they quality for an emergency grant by visiting https://broadcastersfoundation.org/emergency-grant-form/.

The Broadcasters Foundation Emergency Grant Relief Program provides an expedited application process that is streamlined to deliver emergency funds as quickly as possible to qualifying individuals who work (or have worked) in broadcasting.

This year, the Broadcasters Foundation board of directors elected to double the maximum amount of an individual emergency grant from $1,000 to $2,000. This increase is particularly significant when considering that last year more than $200,000 was awarded to individual victims of a rash of disasters that included Hurricanes Harvey and Maria, as well as wildfires and floods.

For more than 70 years, the Broadcasters Foundation has distributed millions of dollars to thousands of needy broadcasters and their families. To learn more about emergency or monthly grants or to donate, please contact the Broadcasters Foundation at 212-373-8250 or info@thebfoa.org or visit www.broadcastersfoundation.org.

About the Broadcasters Foundation of America:

The mission of the Broadcasters Foundation of America is to improve the quality of life and maintain the personal dignity of men and women in the radio and television broadcast profession who find themselves in acute need. The Foundation reaches out across the country to identify need and provide an anonymous safety net in cases of critical illness, advanced age, death of a spouse, accident, and other serious misfortune. The Broadcasters Foundation of America is a 501(c)3 Public Charity. Learn more at www.broadcastersfoundation.org.