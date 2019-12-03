Broadcasters Foundation of America Launches Annual Year-End Giving Campaign in Conjunction with Nationwide Giving Tuesday

New York – The Broadcasters Foundation of America launches its annual year-end appeal on December 3rd in conjunction with Giving Tuesday, a nationwide movement of charitable giving. The Foundation’s drive asks for tax-deductible personal donations to the Guardian Fund and corporate contributions to the Angel Initiative. The Broadcasters Foundation is a 501(c)3 charity, and the only organization dedicated exclusively to providing aid to broadcasters and their families whose lives have been upended by tragic illness, accident, or catastrophe.

This year’s Giving Campaign comes as more broadcasters than ever before are reaching out for monthly or emergency relief. The Broadcasters Foundation will award more than $1.3 million in aid this year. Monthly grants have increased over 75% since 2015, and more than 500 emergency grants have been awarded since 2017. Over the past 19 years, the Broadcasters Foundation has distributed over $11 million to broadcasters in need.

“These funds make a huge difference in the lives of broadcasters and their families,” commented Dan Mason, Chairman of the Broadcasters Foundation of America. “Our grant recipients are hard-working broadcasters who have experienced unthinkable tragedy and desperately need and deserve our support.”

“Requests for assistance have escalated at an alarming rate over the past several years,” noted Jim Thompson, President of the Broadcasters Foundation. “At this giving time of year, we ask every broadcaster to give thanks for their success and good fortune with a tax-deductible contribution that will help us continue our mission of providing aid to those in our business who need it most.”

Since its inception, the Broadcasters Foundation has distributed millions of dollars to thousands of needy broadcasters and their families. Individual donations can be made to the Guardian Fund, corporate contributions are accepted through the Angel Initiative, and bequests can be arranged through the Legacy Society. To learn more or to donate, please contact the Broadcasters Foundation at 212-373-8250 or info@thebfoa.org or visit www.broadcastersfoundation.org.

About the Broadcasters Foundation of America:

The mission of the Broadcasters Foundation of America is to improve the quality of life and maintain the personal dignity of men and women in the radio and television broadcast profession who find themselves in acute need. The Foundation reaches out across the country to identify need and provide an anonymous safety net in cases of critical illness, advanced age, death of a spouse, accident, and other serious misfortune. The Broadcasters Foundation of America is a 501(c)3 Public Charity. Learn more at www.broadcastersfoundation.org.