Broadcasters Foundation Honoring Smulyan for Excellence

The Broadcasters Foundation of America has named Emmis Communications founder and chairman Jeffrey Smulyan recipient of the 2017 Lowry Mays Excellence in Broadcasting Award.

Smulyan is a leading advocate of getting FM-enabled wireless devices in smartphones. He is a former director of the NAB and former chairman of the Radio Advertising Bureau.

Smulyan formed Emmis in 1980. After it went public in 1994, Emmis was named one of Fortune magazine’s 100 best companies to work for.

Emmis owns and operates 16 FM and three AM radio stations, including two top hip-hop brands—KPWR Power 106 in Los Angeles and HOT 97 in New York City.

Smulyan will formally receive the award at the foundation’s annual breakfast on April 26 during the NAB Show in Las Vegas. Each year, the award honors a broadcaster whose work exemplifies innovation, community service, advocacy and entrepreneurship.