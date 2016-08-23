Broadcasters Foundation Helps Flood, Wildfire Victims

The Broadcasters Foundation of America is providing emergency grants to broadcasters who have been hit hard by the Louisiana floods and California wildfires.

Under the group’s emergency and disaster grant program, applicants undergo an abbreviated vetting process, which enables them to get money within a week. Applications are being distributed through the Louisiana and California broadcasters associations.

Flood victims have already received grants from Nexstar Broadcasting, Raycom Media, Cumulus Media, Guaranty Broadcasting, and Townsquare Media among others, according to the foundation.

After Hurricane Katrina, the foundation distributed $1,000 grants to 250 broadcasters. Victims of the Joplin, Missouri tornado and Hurricane Sandy around New York also received assistance.

The organization provides emergency assistance to broadcasters with extreme financial hardship due to causes from natural disaster to illness.