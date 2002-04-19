Broadcasters: DTV plan must include TV-station carriage

A group of broadcasters urged Federal Communications Commission chairman

Michael Powell to put more pressure on cable and satellite companies to carry TV

stations' digital signals.

The broadcasters complained that allowing cable companies to rely on pay TV

programming was a 'major shortcoming' of Powell's recent plan to spur the

digital-television transition.

'We are counting on you and our partners in other industries to ensure that

consumers have convenient and ubiquitous access to broadcasters' DTV offerings,'

wrote chiefs of several companies, including LIN Television Corp., Benedek Broadcasting Corp. and Raycom Media, as well as

two educational- and public-TV organizations, in an April 18 letter to Powell.

The broadcasters pledged to cooperate with Powell's 'bold

plan' by carrying digital programming, but they called on him to include

broadcast programming in cable's benchmarks.

'We need assurances that these enhanced services ultimately will reach the

public,' the letter said.