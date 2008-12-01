Broadcasters in Buffalo, NY Conducting Soft Analog Cut-Off Tests

Broadcasters in Buffalo, NY, are conducting two soft analog cut-off tests over the next couple of months.



The first will be on Dec. 15 between 6:28 and 6:30 p.m. and the second Jan. 15 at 7:58-8 p.m.



Every TV station in the market will be involved, said a spokesman for WKBW-TV Buffalo in announcing the test.



Viewers with analog-only TV's and no cable or satellite service will see a graphic telling them what to do to make sure they don't lose their picture for real when all full-power TV's switch to all-digital broadcasting Feb. 17, 2009.



The FCC has encouraged broadcasters to hold more and lengthier tests to help viewers pepare.



According to WKBW, about 8% of the households in the market, or slighly above the national average, are not prepared for the transition (have no DTV set, DTV-to-analog converter box or multichannel video service), while another 10% have at least one set that is unprepared. Nielsen recently estimated that, nationwide, about 7.4% of homes are unready for the switch.