Broadcasters Boost Disaster Preparedness

Broadcasters are better-prepared to rebound from and respond to a disaster than they were three years ago, according to a study by the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB).

Based on an internal survey, more than 800 TV stations and 6,000 radio stations have a "written diaster recovery plan." That's a 50% boost for TV since 2003, says NAB, and triple the number of radio stations.

Stations in the Gulf Coast demonstrated their resiliency after Hurricane Katrina, banding together and tapping corporate resources to cover a story that was affecting them personally as well as professionally.

