Broadcasters Ask Agencies To Help End 'Discriminatory Dictates.'

Broadcasters and the groups charged with advocating for their advertising potency have warned advertisers not to discriminate against stations targeting minority audiences.

In a letter they say went to about 4,200 ad agencies, the National Association of Broadcasters, the Television Burea of Advertising and the Radio Advertising Bureau said that "there is significant anecdotal evidence of “dictates” or policies against the purchase of advertising time on stations with formats that attract African-American, Latino and Spanish-speaking audiences."

They say that even when a station sales rep can demonstrate that they reach the relevant target audience, "the advertiser or its agency refuses to buy time."

The groups want the agencies to take steps to end the practice of "discriminatory dictates," including speaking out against it.

The letter comes as Nielsen reported ad spending down in most TV categories by the top 10 advertisers in 2007. Interestingly, one of only two TV categories to show budget increases (the other was natoinal cable) was Spanish-language TV.