Broadcasters Are Subject Of Emergency Summit

State broadcasters, legislators, homeland security representatives, and members of other government agencies will gather in Arlington, Va., just outside Washington, Feb. 25 to hold their second summit on emergency communications, and their first since Hurricane Katrina.

The agenda, as billed, is no less ambitious than "to begin an examination of the security and reliability of the American broadcasting infrastructure."

The first summit was held in February 2005, but since then, Katrina and the digital transition have brought renewed focus on the issue.