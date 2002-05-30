Broadcasters, Allen line up for 700 MHz

LIN Television Corp., Paul Allen's Vulcan Ventures Inc., Univision

Communications Inc. and Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. are among the 153

companies applying to bid for spectrum on the 700-megahertz band now used for TV

channels 52 through 59, the Federal Communications Commission announced

Tuesday.

The bulk of the applicants are rural cellular carriers.

The auction is scheduled for June 19, and down payments are due May 30.

A total of 81 of the applicants were ruled to have submitted incomplete

applications, and they must refile requests by May 31 in order to

participate.