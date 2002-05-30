Broadcasters, Allen line up for 700 MHz
LIN Television Corp., Paul Allen's Vulcan Ventures Inc., Univision
Communications Inc. and Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. are among the 153
companies applying to bid for spectrum on the 700-megahertz band now used for TV
channels 52 through 59, the Federal Communications Commission announced
Tuesday.
The bulk of the applicants are rural cellular carriers.
The auction is scheduled for June 19, and down payments are due May 30.
A total of 81 of the applicants were ruled to have submitted incomplete
applications, and they must refile requests by May 31 in order to
participate.
