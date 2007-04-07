Roger Ogden, President/CEO, Gannett Broadcasting

This year’s annual Television Bureau of Advertising conference on April 12 is called Serving Today’s Empowered Customer. One of the ways to do that, the crowd of will learn, is by further integrating broadband solutions into their business model.

Panels will look at how stations are monetizing their Websites. Another session discusses how the TVB, working with the National Association of Broadcasters, is making it easier for spot advertisers by using the Web.

The TVB show, coincides with the big New York Auto Show and always concentrates on car advertising, local TV’s bread and butter. But this year, TVB will also probe how political spending is being radically altered by new media.

And the Ad Council will give its Silver Bell award to the NBC station group for its support of the council’s PSAs over the past year. Another award goes to Barrington Broadcasting’s WSTM/WSTQ Syracuse, N.Y., for its execution of Project Roadblock, the Ad Council-TVB holiday campaign to discourage drunk driving.

Face the Nation anchor and veteran CBS newsman Bob Schieffer will receive the TVB Broadcast Excellence Award. And Broadcasting & Cable will bestow its Broadcaster of the Year award on the deserving Roger Ogden, president/CEO of Gannett Broadcasting, profiled below.