Broadcaster Fund Needs Filling

The Broadcasters Foundation of America is launching its holiday campaign to replenish its fund to help broadcasters in need.

The Foundation says requests for donations from the fund are not keeping pace with the requests for aid from those suffering from "a catastrophic event, debilitating disease, or unforeseen family tragedy." In some cases, the money allows broadcasters to remain in their homes or get crucial medical care.

"“Requests for aid have more than doubled over the past few years and more come in every day," said Phil Lombardo, chairman of the foundation and CEO of Citadel Communications . "Next year, we will disburse over $900,000 in financial assistance, a 100% increase from five years ago.”

Donations can be made at www.broadcastersfoundation.org, or by calling 212-373-8250.