Broadcaster Dies Before High-School Football Game

Keith Lippert, the voice of high-school football on WIXC in central Florida, died Friday. He was 47.

Two hours before he was scheduled to broadcast a game, Lippert collapsed in the press box. He received treatment at the scene but was pronounced dead at Holmes Regional Medical Center nearby.

In addition to his live football coverage, Lippert had a popular weekly show, Friday Night Locker Room with Keith Lippert.

Lippert is survived by his wife, three children, his mother and three siblings.