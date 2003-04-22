Broadcast vet saluted

William O'Shaughnessy, president of WVOX(AM)-WRTN(FM) New Rochelle, N.Y., and veteran point man in the fight for full First Amendment

rights for broadcasters, was cited by the Washington, D.C.-based Media Institute as an

"exemplary broadcaster, community leader and champion of free speech and free

press."

The occasion for the accolade from the First Amendment think tank was

O'Shaughnessy's 65th-birthday bash at Le Cirque in New York.

Among those paying tribute to O'Shaughnessy was former New York Gov. Mario Cuomo, who said,

referencing C.S. Lewis' The Screwtape Letters, that the worst thing that

happens to someone is to look back on their life and say, "'I have done neither

what I liked ... nor what was right.' Well, you don't have to worry about that,"

he told O'Shaughnessy, "because as long as I've known you ... you've always done

what you ought to do ... what was right. And you've enjoyed it. And that has

made a great deal of difference to a lot of people."