Broadcast TV Revs Down 12.8%

Broadcast TV ad revenues were down 12.8% in the second quarter vs, the same qurter in 2008, according to TNS Media Intelligence/CMR data released by the Television Bureau of Advertising.



Local broadcast TV revenues (spot TV) were down 26.3% to $2.7 billion, while network TV was down 6.9% $5.86 billion, and syndication was down 1.5% $1.09 billion.



For the first half, spot TV was down 27%, network 5.8% and syndication only .7%.



Leading the spot TV slump was automotive, which was down 54.5%, with dealership advertising down 43.6%. In fact 24 of the top 25 ad categories all showed reduced spending from second-quarter 2008, with only legal services ticking up slightly (up 1.6%).



Among local broadcast TV's top individual advertisers, only four increased spending. Among the top 10, there were only two gainers. Not surprisingly, none of those were car companies, which make up four of the top 10. Honda was down 16.5%, Ford dealers were down 43.8%, Toyota was down 50.2%, and Chrysler plummeted 73.8%. The only gainers among the top 10 were Verizon, the top advertisers, which increased spending 3.5%, and number nine Time Warner Cable, up 32.3%.