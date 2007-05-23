Broadcast TV Posts Losses

Local broadcast television revenue was down 3% in the first quarter of 2007 compared to last year, revealed a joint study from Television Bureau of Advertising and TNS Media Intelligence. Local revenue reached $4,040,470,400 in the first quarter.

The news was worse for syndicated television, which was down 5.9% over that same period, and network television, which plummeted 6.5%. Adding up the three components, broadcast TV as a whole was down 5.3% for the quarter.

Auto advertising, or lack thereof, was behind the drop. Ads from the General Motors Corp Dealers Association was down 13.8%, DaimlerChrysler dropped 23.3%, Toyota Motor Corp Dealers Association was down 11.4%, and Ford plummeted 37.5%.

Telecommunications, on the other hand, filled some of the void. AT&T was up 15.4% and Verizon climbed 62.3%.