Broadcast-TV Ad Revs Up 7.1%

Syndicated TV revenues showed the biggest percentage increase in the second quarter, up 18.4% from second-quarter 2003, according to the Television Bureau of Advertising. Local TV station ad revenues were up 8.3% in the second quarter and network TV revenues were up 4.7%.

For the three categories combined, the increase was 7.1%.

Not surprisingly, the biggest bump among the top 25 local TV ad categories came from political advertising (technically government and organizations, but mostly political dollars) which was up 84% over 2003. In fact, the Kerry campaign made the list of top 25 local advertisers, though just barely at number 25, spending a hair over $21 million in the second quarter (the Bush campaign ranked 31st).

The biggest dollar-volume increase in local TV revenues, other than Kerry's camp at 100%, came from auto dealers, up $89 million (8%). The biggest percentage increase among the top 25 local TV advertisers came from Cable giant Comcast, up 73%.

The dollar totals for the quarter were network TV, $6,224,642,600, up from $5,943,400 in 2Q 2003; Local broadcast, $4,227,848, 300, up from $3,903,545,100 in 2Q 2003; and Syndicated, $977,125,200, up from $825,461,100 in 2Q 2003.

The total was $11,429,616,100 vs. $10,672,944,600.