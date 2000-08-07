BROADCAST TV
Dave Tillery, VP/GM KODE-TV Joplin, Mo., also named VP/GM KSPR-TV Springfield, Mo.
Lee Armstrong, GM, WHIO-TV Dayton, Ohio, joins WSOC-TV Charlotte, N,C., and WAXN(TV) Kannapolis (Charlotte area), N.C., as GM.
Fernando Lopez, assistant news director, KCBS-TV Los Angeles, joins KVEA-TV Los Angeles as VP and GM.
Tina Anderson, administrative assistant, WBKP(TV) Calumet, Mich., named office coordinator, Scanlan Communications Group, there.
Kyle Krebs, GM, WJCL(TV) Savannah, Ga., joins KDFW(TV) Dallas as local sales manager.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.