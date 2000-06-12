BROADCAST TV

Susan Anderson, VP and station manager, KSAX(TV) Alexandria, Minn., and KRWF(TV) Redwood Falls, Minn., named station manager, KVBM-TV Minneapolis.

Michael Rodriquez, senior account executive, WFOR-TV Miami, named local sales manager.

Thomas R. Gresback, general sales manager, Texas State Network, Arlington, Texas, joins Belo Corp., Dallas, as director of sales, marketing solutions.

Matthew Walton, national sales manager, KRDO-TV Colorado Springs, Colo., joins KDVR(TV) Denver as account executive.

Appointments at KAYU-TV Spokane, Wash.: Peggy Peterson, local sales manager, krem-tv/kskn(tv) Spokane, joins as general sales manager/local sales manager; Becky Martin, national sales manager, named director of sales.

Bruce Baker, VP/GM, WSOC-TV Kannapolis, N.C., and WAXN-TV Charlotte, N.C., named executive VP, television affiliates, Cox Broadcasting Inc.; he will be based in Atlanta.

Phillip Sutterfield, general sales manager, KRTQ(FM) Sand Springs, Okla., joins KWBT(TV) Muskogee, Okla., (Tulsa area) as account executive.

Nancy A. Davis, general sales manager, WICD(TV) Champaign, Ill., and WICS(TV) Springfield, Ill., joins KMID(TV) Midland, Texas, as VP and GM.

Kyle Pees, account executive, Citysearch.com, Columbus, Ohio, joins wtte (tv) Columbus, as sales staff executive.