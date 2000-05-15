BROADCAST TV

Appointments at PBS, Alexandria, Va.: Harry Forbes, director of program press relations, New York, named senior director; Kevin Dando, associate director, education and online communications, named director; Dara Goldberg, associate director, corporate communications, named director; Donna Williams, associate director, program press relations, New York, named director; Chris Walz, senior manager, account services, named director.

Ken Kotara, VP, shared services, Halliburton Co., Houston, joins Belo, Dallas, as VP, finance.

Appointments at Tribune Co., Chicago: Andrew J. Oleszczuk, president, Tribune Ventures, named senior VP, development; Crane H. Kenney, VP and general counsel, named senior VP and general counsel; Luis E. Lewin, VP, human resources, named senior VP.

Vincent Manzi, general sales manager WLVI-TV Cambridge, Mass. (Boston area), named VP/GM.

Matt Mansi, local sales manager, KWGN-TV Denver, Colo., named general sales manager.

Marci Burdick, news director, kytv (tv) Springfield, Mo., named GM, wagt (tv), Augusta, Ga.

Lee Petrik, director, programming and promotion, kpdx (tv) Vancouver, Wash. (Portland, Ore. area), named director, programming and broadcast operations.

Kent Saunders, accounting manager, kpnx (tv) Mesa, Ariz. (Phoenix area), named business manager.

Michael J. Costa, general sales manager, WDSI-TV Chattanooga, Tenn., named station manager.

Appointments at wtvk (tv) Naples, Fla.: David Kaye, national sales manager, named general sales manager; Michelle Scaffide, local saleswoman, named local sales manager.

Chris Danielle, recent graduate Central Washington University, joins kapp (tv) Yakima, Wash. as news producer.