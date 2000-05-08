BROADCAST TV

Jim Burke, executive VP, sales and marketing, FOX Television Stations Inc., Los Angeles, named president, sales, and for 11 Fox-owned regional sports networks.

Anna Carbonell, director, station relations, WNBC(TV) New York, named director, press and public affairs.

Jeffrey N. Sales, GM, KOLD-TV Tucson, Ariz., joins WKMG-TV Orlando, Fla., as VP/GM.

Vincent Manzi, general sales manager, WLVI-TV Cambridge, Mass. (Boston area), named VP/GM.

Mark Mulholland, corporate director, marketing, Lee Enterprises Inc., Davenport, Iowa, joins WFLA-TV Tampa, Fla., as VP, marketing.

Catherine A. Carbone, account executive, Hampton Roads Office Furniture, Norfolk, Va., joins WTVZ(TV) Norfolk, as account executive.