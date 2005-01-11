Broadcast Reviewers Flip Over Sideways
The Broadcast Film Critics Association Award winners were revealed Monday night, with Sideways the clear favorite.
The much acclaimed Fox Searchlight film about an exploration of wine and friendship, garnered five awards (it has already won seven Golden Globes and various critics accolades.
Michael Moore also picked up his second award in as many nights. Having already received the People's Choice Award Sunday night for his Fahrenheit 911, he received the Best Documentary award from broadcast film critics Monday.
For those who didn't see the awards show (it was the lowest rated show of the night), the winners were:
BEST PICTURE:
Sideways
BEST ACTOR:
Jamie Foxx - "Ray"
BEST ACTRESS:
Hilary Swank - "Million Dollar Baby"
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR:
Thomas Haden Church - "Sideways"
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS:
Virginia Madsen - "Sideways"
BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE:
Sideways
BEST DIRECTOR:
Martin Scorsese - "The Aviator"
BEST WRITER:
Alexander Payne and Jim Taylor - "Sideways"
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE:
The Incredibles
BEST YOUNG ACTOR:
Freddie Highmore - "Finding Neverland"
BEST YOUNG ACTRESS:
Emmy Rossum - "The Phantom of the Opera"
BEST POPULAR MOVIE:
Spider-Man 2
BEST FAMILY FILM (LIVE ACTION):
Finding Neverland
BEST PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION:
The Life and Death of Peter Sellers
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM:
The Sea Inside
BEST SONG:
"Old Habits Die Hard" by Mick Jagger and Dave Stewart from "Alfie"
BEST SOUNDTRACK:
Ray
BEST COMPOSER:
Howard Shore - "The Aviator"
BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE:
Fahrenheit 9/11
