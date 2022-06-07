Broadcast Networks Prep for Primetime Jan. 6 Hearings

The broadcast networks are ramping up for some prime primetime viewing across various platforms as the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection prepares for hearings this Thursday (June 9).

It will be, arguably, the most high-profile investigative hearings since Watergate, to which the Trump-fueled election protest has been compared. The Senate Watergate Committee hearings ran from May 17 to Nov. 15, 1973, and were covered gavel to gavel by public television .

This time around, commercial networks and outlets of all stripes, and with an assist from streaming platforms, will be blanketing the proceedings.

The “Jan. 6” hearing will be June 9, starting at 8 p.m., a primetime slot certainly meant to give the public a chance to tune in after work as the committee continues its work.

NBC News‘s Lester Holt will anchor NBC News Special Report coverage starting at 8 p.m. on that network and streaming service NBC News Now.

Holt will be joined by, among others, Meet the Press moderator Chuck Todd, senior Washington correspondent Hallie Jackson, chief White House correspondent Kristen Welker, NBC News correspondent Pete Williams and Washington correspondent Yamiche Alcindor.

NBC News Digital will live-blog the hearings with real-time updates and analysis. There will also be extensive cable coverage on MSNBC, anchored by Rachel Maddow, Nicolle Wallace and Joy Reid.

Fox News Media will be blanketing the airwaves, cable services and broadband connections with coverage anchored by Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum in primetime, with that coverage offered to Fox broadcast affiliates.

Coverage will air live on Fox News Channel (in prime time programming as news warrants), on Fox Business Network, and live-streamed on Fox News Digital for free as well as on subscription streaming service Fox Nation.

Starting at 11 p.m. and pre-empting Gutfeld!, Fox News@Night anchor/chief legal correspondent Shannon Bream will anchor a two-hour live special with Baier and MacCallum.

CBS News will air a prime time special on the network at 8-10 p.m., according to a spokesperson--it was still firming up plans at press time. CBS Evening News anchor/managing editor Norah O'Donnell will anchor. CBS coverage will also be carried on CBS News Streaming, which will stream any subsequent Jan. 6 Committee hearings as well, the next one of which is scheduled for June. 13.

Joining O'Donnell on the coverage will be chief political analyst John Dickerson, who covered the insurrection; chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa who, along with Bob Woodward of the Washington Post, broke the story of texts from Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas' wife about overturning the election; chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes, and chief national affairs and justice correspondent Jeff Pegues, who also reported on the insurrection.

Also part of the coverage will be congressional correspondents Nikole Killion and Scott MacFarlane■