Broadcast Library Names 'Giants'

The Library of American Broadcasting has named nine new Giants of Broadcasting awards winners, to be feted Sept. 14 at ceremonies in New York.

Inductees are news vets Bob Schieffer of CBS News and Barbara Walters and the late Peter Jennings; media executives Lowry Mays (and Family) of Clear Channel; Frank Bennack Jr., past president of Hearst; as well as pioneering Hispanic broadcaster Eduardo Caballero of Caballero Spanish Media and the late Dorothy Stimson Bullitt, who founded King Broadcasting of Seattle; and the late, great entertainers Kate Smith and Jimmy Durante.

The library was founded in 1972 as the Broadcast Pioneers Library in Washington and was rechristened and reestablished with its move to the University of Maryland in College Park. It is headed by former B&C Editor in Chief Don West.