Broadcast lab proposal on the way
The Association for Maximum Service Television (MSTV) hopes to announce plans in
the next two to three weeks for a broadcast-technology laboratory, said
Gary Chapman, president, chairman and CEO of LIN Television Corp.
"It's in the process of coming together," Chapman said.
MSTV will pitch it to the National Association of Broadcasters, where some of
the board members have been amenable to the idea.
Funding a lab would require contributions from members of associations,
TV manufacturers and the associations themselves, Chapman added.
So far, an NAB source said, the association has heard no formal proposal and has agreed to
no funding.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.