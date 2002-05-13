Broadcast lab proposal on the way

The Association for Maximum Service Television (MSTV) hopes to announce plans in

the next two to three weeks for a broadcast-technology laboratory, said

Gary Chapman, president, chairman and CEO of LIN Television Corp.

"It's in the process of coming together," Chapman said.

MSTV will pitch it to the National Association of Broadcasters, where some of

the board members have been amenable to the idea.

Funding a lab would require contributions from members of associations,

TV manufacturers and the associations themselves, Chapman added.

So far, an NAB source said, the association has heard no formal proposal and has agreed to

no funding.