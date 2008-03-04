Broadcast Interactive Media, Mochila Partner on TV-Site Content

Broadcast Interactive Media, which provides Web services for TV stations, is partnering with Mochila, which bills itself as an “online media marketplace for text, photo and video,” to distribute relevant content to TV and radio stations in 120 markets.

BIM’s station partners include those owned by Granite Broadcasting, Journal Broadcast Group and Fisher Communications. BIM “will provide its stations with direct access to relevant news from the Mochila content repository,” the companies announced.

“By partnering with Mochila, we immediately increase the value of content available to our network of sites and enhance user experience,” BIM president and CEO Timur Yarnall said. “The trusted editorial content from Mochila will provide our member TV and radio stations with additional inventory to help drive page consumption and increase ad revenue.”

With more than 300 content providers -- including wire services, television and newspaper publishers -- Mochila will provide BIM and its sites content across a range of topics such as entertainment, sports and business news.

“Mochila will help BIM’s member stations to better serve the interests of the local markets they serve by providing free and customized access to hundreds of the world’s great content creators,” Mochila CEO Keith McAllister said. “This high-quality content will help to drive better user engagement, increase ad revenue and grow their interactive business.”