Broadcast Giants Saluted

The Library of American Broadcasting has tapped 17 radio and TV pioneers to honor at its annual Giants of Broadcasting luncheon Sept. 15 in New York.

CBS News Sunday Morning host Charles Osgood will host the tribute to (in alphabetical order): Roone Arledge, Ralph Baruch, James Cox, Fred Friendly, radio's Gambling family (Johns A. B. and R.), Merv Griffin, Don Hewitt, Shari Lewis, Ed McLaughlin, Don McNeil, Jack Paar, Tony Randall, Todd Storz, Pierre Sutton, the Thomas family (Danny and Marlo), and Mike Wallace.

President Ronald Reagan will also be honored for his broadcast career.

