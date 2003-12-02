Broadcast Barely Bests Cable During Sweeps
The seven broadcast networks eked out a narrow ratings win over ad-supported cable networks for the November sweeps period.
NBC, CBS, Fox, ABC, PAX, UPN and The WB averaged a combined 30.6 rating/49.1 share in November, while ad-supported cable nets posted a 30.0 rating/48.3 share, according to Cabletelevision Advertising Bureau analysis of Nielsen Media Research data.
The broadcast nets slipped 3.7% in ratings compared to last November, while cable climbed a healthy 8.3%.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.