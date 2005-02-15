Broadband-Video System Unveiled

GlobeCast and Eagle Broadband have launched "IPTVComplete," a system the companies said can help municipalities, utilities and broadband providers to deliver more than 200 channels of Internet-protocol-based video services.

The offering solves a major headache for possible users by providing a package of standard, premium and even HD programming. Also included is VOD, pay-per-view and digital music.

The two companies claim that new services can be launched in less than 60 days. All can be delivered over fiber, DSL or other private IP-based networks.

GlobeCast brings IP network and global IP satellite services to the mix, while Eagle Broadband has the IP video content rights, expertise delivering IP video services and IP set-top boxes.

