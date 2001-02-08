Broadband surfer numbers soar

The number of home Web surfers with broadband connections has doubled over the past year, Nielsen/NetRatings reports.

Nearly 12 million Internet users had high-speed connections in their homes as of December, a 148% jump from the five million who had fast Web access one year before, ACNielsen eRatings.com and NetRatings estimate. That includes access by cable modems, DSL, ISDN and LAN lines.

Most home users - nearly 58 million - connect to the Web at 56 kbps, representing an 87% increase in access at that speed among site scanners since the end of 1999.

Nielsen/NetRatings survey results are based on data from a 70,000-member sample of PC users across the U.S.

- Richard Tedesco