Broadband on the Run

Citizen journalists are getting their own SNG truck.

GattoMedia is rolling out—literally—high speed Internet production and distribution on Wheels.

The truck, which will get a demonstration Oct. 19 in New York, is billed as an on-call, self-contained mobile newsroom that can be sent to live events and news conferences, providing a mobile WiFi hot spot and voice-over-Internet-Protocol phone service via IP and satellite.

In addition, it will offer faxing, printing, scanning audio production and video services for Webcasts, streaming media and video-conferencing.

The company plans to have similar GattoBroadband trucks rolling in Washington, L.A., and Atlanta by first quarter 2006.