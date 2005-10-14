Broadband on the Run
Citizen journalists are getting their own SNG truck.
GattoMedia is rolling out—literally—high speed Internet production and distribution on Wheels.
The truck, which will get a demonstration Oct. 19 in New York, is billed as an on-call, self-contained mobile newsroom that can be sent to live events and news conferences, providing a mobile WiFi hot spot and voice-over-Internet-Protocol phone service via IP and satellite.
In addition, it will offer faxing, printing, scanning audio production and video services for Webcasts, streaming media and video-conferencing.
The company plans to have similar GattoBroadband trucks rolling in Washington, L.A., and Atlanta by first quarter 2006.
