Broadband power pipedream could be TV nightmare

Broadcasters are asking the Federal Communications Commission to prevent

electric companies from offering broadband over power lines on frequencies used

for television.

Tests in the United States and other countries have demonstrated that leakage from

power lines will cause significant interference to VHF channels 2-5,

particularly to digital-TV transmission, the National Association of

Broadcasters and the Association for Maximum Service Television (MSTV) warned.

"The low-VHF TV band is already heavily polluted with manmade impulse-type

background interference, attributed in part to leaky power lines," the NAB and MSTV

wrote in comments filed with the FCC last week. "Power-line broadband service is

likely to further increase the noise floor and may result in significant analog-picture disruption and total degradation of DTV signals."

For years, utility companies have talked about the potential their power

pipeline into nearly every U.S. home holds as a ubiquitous source of broadband

service, but the idea hasn’t moved much beyond a few pilot projects.