Britt waves flag for digital services

Time Warner Cable chairman and CEO Glenn Britt was in Washington, D.C.

Tuesday waving the flag for more new digital services.

Combining both the new digital services and fabric themes was subscription video-on-demand, the VOD business model (the other two are pay-per-view and free) that Britt said will 'revolutionize' the TV business over the next 15 to 20

years.

In the SVOD model, customers pay a monthly fee to access a block of

programming.

Time Warner is currently testing SVOD with an on-demand Home Box Office package in several cities.

In Columbia, S.C., Britt said, one-half of HBO digital subscribers take HBO-On-Demand.

In addition, he said, pay TV homes have increased 5 percent.

On the regulatory front, Britt -- who was addressing the

Washington Metropolitan Cable Club -- said cable has plenty of competition from

Baby Bells and birds and that the marketplace approach means the final

arbiter of success is 'consumer acceptance, and not some artificial constructs developed in

earlier years to safeguard one industry segment against another.'

When asked how much time he spent, as a cable executive, thinking about

current or future national, state or local regulation, Britt responded, '100

percent.'

Britt

said Time Warner's high-speed-data business is getting rave reviews from subscribers, with

higher customer satisfaction than anything since HBO.

But he added that after the 'high-speed' and 'always-on' crowd had signed up,

choice was key to growing the business. To that end, he said, it just makes good

sense to offer multiple Internet-service providers, calling it 'unfortunate'

that investors in Excite@Home Corp. and Road

Runner had insisted on exclusivity.

Britt said that by the end of June, all of the company's

cable divisions would be offering a choice among America Online Inc., EarthLink

Inc. and Road Runner. He added that agreements with additional regional and

local ISPs would kick in later this spring.