Britt: Monsters Lurk in a la Carte Idea

Calls to make cable operators offer individual channels on an a la carte

basis would backfire on the idea's supporters, leading to higher subscription

prices and extinction of some niche channels, Time Warner Cable chairman Glenn

Britt told the Washington Metropolitan Cable Club Wednesday.

"It sounds good -- very consumer-friendly," he said. "Customers would only

pay for what they want to watch. [But] it isn't that simple. It isn't that

neat."

In addition to the uncertain outcome of renegotiating contracts with program

suppliers, Britt predicted that consumers would pay considerably more on a

per-channel basis because networks would need to make up for lost subscribers

and lost advertising.

New programmers and those with small audiences would find it harder to

survive.

In addition, nearly all customers would be forced to obtain set-top boxes.

Recognizing growing frustration with subscriptions, Britt advised cable

operators to quickly add services that customers perceive as high-value, such as

broadband Internet, video-on-demand and telephony.