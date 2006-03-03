Britt, McGrath Win Vanguard

Glenn Britt, President/CEO of Time Warner Cable, and Judy McGrath, Chairman and CEO, MTV Networks took top honors at the National Cable & Telecommunications Association's Vanguard Awards, which will be given out April 10 at the National Show in Atlanta.



Cox and Time Warner were well represented among the winners, with each boasting two Vanguard's apiece

Launched in 1965, the awards go to cable executives who "excel in both business and personal commitment to their colleagues."

Britt and McGrath received the Distinguished Leadership awards for "highest level of cable industry leadership."

Following is a list of the other winners, taken from NCTA's official tally:

Young Leadership

•Kathryn Falk, Vice President of Public and Government Affairs, Cox Communications Northern Virginia.

Programmers

•Henry Schleiff, Chairman & CEO, Courtroom Television Network

Associates & Affiliates (equipment manufacturers and service suppliers)

•Paul Glist, Esq., Cole, Raywid & Braverman, LLP.

Science & Technology

•Mike LaJoie, Chief Technology Officer, Time Warner Cable.

Cable Operations Management

•Eric P. Brown, Senior Vice President, Western Division Operations, Charter Communications.

Government & Community Relations

•Alexander Netchvolodoff, Senior Vice President-Public Policy, Cox Enterprises, Inc.

Marketing



•Dave Watson, Executive Vice President-Operations, Comcast Cable.