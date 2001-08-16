Britney, J-Lo lined up for MTV fete

Britney Spears and Jennifer Lopez are in the lineup of performers for MTV's 18th annual Video Music Awards, slated for Sept. 6 in New York City, Reuters reports.

Rapper Ja Rule and rock band Staind have also been brought on board, the cable channel revealed Wednesday, bringing this year's VMA performers tally to eight. 'N Sync, Missy Elliott, Alicia Keys and U2 were previously announced as part of the entertainment lineup.

Spears, who made waves during last year's show with her risque rendition of "Oops! ... I Did It Again," will do a debut rendition of a single from her upcoming third album, "I'm a Slave 4 U."