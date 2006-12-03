British Version of Top Model Arrives In U.S.

The CW is bringing over Britain’s Next Top Model for two specials in December following this week’s season finale of America’s Next Top Model.

After the CW’s highest-rated show, America’s Next Top Model, wraps for the year December 6, the CW will air two-hour specials from the U.K. version on the following two Wednesdays.

The British version of the show is based on Tyra Banks’ original U.S. version. The December 13 special, Next Top Model: British Invasion will feature clips from the first cycle of the British show, with the following Wednesday featuring moments from the second cycle.

The CW will encore each special the Sunday after the first airing.