British chefs under 'Health' fire

Some popular British TV chefs came under fire for their kitchen hygiene from

health and safety regulators at the Chartered Institute of Environmental Health.

Naked Chef Jamie Oliver -- whose very title raises questions of hygiene

-- and Nigella Bites star Nigella Lawson were singled out for licking

their fingers while cooking for others and, in Oliver's case, spraying saliva

over food through his excited utterances.

Members of Britain's Master Chefs have defended their colleagues, noting that

they're not working in a laboratory, according to the British Broadcasting Corp.