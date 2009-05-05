Bristol Palin To Appear on 'Good Morning America'

Bristol Palin will talk with Chris Cuomo on Wednesday's Good Morning America.

The interview, which will be broadcast live from the GMA studios in New York, marks Palin's first television interview since Levi Johnston, her former fiancé and the father of her four-month old son Tripp, went public with his side of their break up.

Johnston appeared on Tyra Banks' syndicated talk show as well as CBS' The Early Show, where he dished about premarital sex and claimed that the Palin family has not allowed him be alone with his son. Johnston's indelicate disclosures prompted a lengthy statement from Sarah Palin's office disputing Johnston's claims.