Brinks Departs KGUN GM Post
Julie Brinks has left her general manager position at KGUN
Tucson. Her departure was previously reported in Inside Tucson Business.
A station rep would not confirm or deny the report, instead
referring queries to corporate. A corporate rep would not comment on Brinks' departure.
Brinks was vice president and general manager at Journal's
ABC and CW affiliates in Tucson, along with a batch of radio stations.
She had been the longest tenured general manager at a
commercial TV station in Tucson, said Inside Tucson Business.
The stations will be overseen by Jim Prather, Journal's
executive VP of television programming and marketing, until a new general
manager is found.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.