Brinks Departs KGUN GM Post

Julie Brinks has left her general manager position at KGUN

Tucson. Her departure was previously reported in Inside Tucson Business.

A station rep would not confirm or deny the report, instead

referring queries to corporate. A corporate rep would not comment on Brinks' departure.

Brinks was vice president and general manager at Journal's

ABC and CW affiliates in Tucson, along with a batch of radio stations.

She had been the longest tenured general manager at a

commercial TV station in Tucson, said Inside Tucson Business.

The stations will be overseen by Jim Prather, Journal's

executive VP of television programming and marketing, until a new general

manager is found.