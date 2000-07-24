Bringing magic to t-commerce

MerlinTV.com, a privately held start-up whose principal backers include Publicis Group, is a real-time t-commerce engine that the company says synchronizes product recommendations with the content of specific television shows. MerlinTV's proprietary engine combines real-time product recommendations and a database of more than 100,000 carefully sorted products and services with an integrated system that is available for immediate license by broadcasters, cable operators and other content owners. MerlinTV is being deployed at www.merlintv.com in a co-located environment, where two separate devices are used: a television for the TV broadcast and a computer for Web content.